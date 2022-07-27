Nicole M. Lacey is led from the Jefferson County Court complex in May following her manslaughter conviction for running over and killing Jared C. Cook. She was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for the act.

WATERTOWN — An Antwerp woman was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to 12 years in state prison for running over her boyfriend with a car and killing him in 2018.

Nicole M. Lacey, 31, was sentenced after being convicted at trial May 24 of three of the four charges levied against her, including first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of Jared C. Cook. She was acquitted of a count of first-degree reckless endangerment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.