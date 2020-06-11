WATERTOWN — City firefighters are still investigating the cause of a fire that started at 11:24 a.m. Thursday in an upper apartment at 809 Boyd St.
Fire Chief Matthew Timmerman said that when firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke billowing out of the eaves at the back of the house. Once they entered the house, they found active flames in the kitchen of the upstairs rear apartment.
Ellen Schmitz lives in the upstairs front apartment, and was inside when the fire started.
“I was in my living room with my daughter, and I smelled something,” Ms. Schmitz said. “Out of the heating vents in my dining room ceiling there was smoke.”
Chief Timmerman said there was nobody left inside the house when his team arrived, and it appeared the residents of the apartment were not home where the fire started.
“When we arrived, there was nobody inside,” he said. “There were somewhere around four or five cats inside.”
One of the cats recovered from the house died on the scene, and the rest were taken to the Watertown Animal Hospital.
Ms. Schmitz said that she was still missing one kitten after firefighters cleared the house and doused the flames.
Chief Timmerman said that the fire did not cause extensive damage to the building.
