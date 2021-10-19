WATERTOWN — First responders believe there was an explosion of some kind Monday evening in the city, but three agencies have been unable to find the source.
Shortly after 10 p.m., several people began calling city police to report what they heard to be an explosion near the intersection of Gill and North Pleasant streets, followed by the smell of natural gas.
When city police responded, they searched and found nothing in the area. Officials with the city fire department responded as well, and they said something did explode, but they, too, found no source.
National Grid then responded with crews to the scene, and a spokesperson said the air was tested and there was no trace of natural gas. The spokesperson said whatever happened, it had nothing to do with National Grid.
There was speculation by some first responders that the explosion could have occurred underground, but it appears at this point no one knows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.