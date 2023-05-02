ADAMS — Interstate 81 northbound between Ellisburg and Adams Center was closed temporarily Tuesday after a tractor-trailer carrying a wide load struck and damaged a guard rail and some posts sometime overnight.
Michael R. Flick, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation’s Region 7, said the northbound lane of the interstate was already down to one lane as crews continue rehabilitation work on bridges over Sandy Creek. One lane of the interstate has been closed since early April, with jersey barriers in place, as the rehabilitation work is completed.
