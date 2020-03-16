WATERTOWN — A state appellate court has upheld the murder conviction of a Carthage man who stabbed a Morrison Street man 46 times before setting the man’s home on fire while the man was still alive.
The state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, did reverse four lesser counts against Kyle A. Box, 23, who is serving a 15-year to life sentence at Great Meadow Correctional Facility for the March 8, 2015, murder of Randy J. Bent, 62.
Box had claimed extreme emotional disturbance led him to stab Mr. Bent at Mr. Bent’s 821 Morrison St. home. A Jefferson County Court jury rejected this contention and found Box guilty of stabbing Mr. Bent, setting his home on fire to cover up the crime and stealing Mr. Bent’s vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Trial testimony revealed that Box and Mr. Bent had met through a Craigslist personal ad, with Box telling police that Mr. Bent had forced himself on him and that he had stabbed Mr. Bent in self-defense.
In a decision released Friday, the appellate court ruled that the jury’s rejection of Box’s self-defense claim was not against the weight of evidence presented in that Box did not prove that deadly physical force was necessary in the situation. The court also determined that the jury appropriately rejected the extreme emotional disturbance defense, citing Box’s conduct after the stabbing occurred.
The court did reverse Box’s conviction on counts of third-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The third-degree arson charge was reversed because it is an “inclusory concurrent” count of second-degree arson, for which Box was also convicted and which the appellate also confirmed. The court ruled the reckless endangerment count was against the weight of the evidence presented as that count covered the danger Box had created for emergency responders by setting a fire. The court determined that he had not acted in the requisite manner of depraved indifference to human life in regards to the emergency responders.
The appellate court further ruled that prosecutors never established the value of the vehicle stolen from Mr. Bent, with a detective offering only that the vehicle was “definitely worth over probably 10,000,” which the court said did not satisfy the monetary requirements as evidence to support the grand larceny possession of stolen property counts.
The court also rejected Box’s claim of ineffective counsel, stating that his attorney’s employment of the extreme emotional disturbance was a reasonable defense and that the attorney provided “meaningful representation.”
