Businesses looking to bolster their defenses against future flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River can now apply for state funding.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that applications are available for part of the $30 million from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative earmarked for projects to increase flood resiliency from businesses and other qualified groups. Application materials and additional information can be found on Empire State Development’s website.
Entrepreneurs, homeowner’s associations, certain nonprofits, farms and rental property owners affected by the widespread flooding this year would qualify for reimbursement equaling up to 50 percent of the project costs, but no more than $200,000. The municipality they reside in must provide a 5 percent match for their financial awards, which can be granted through tax abatements and exemptions, among other options.
“As we continue to focus on regionally-significant rebuilding and resiliency efforts, it is critical to make this funding available to businesses as it will provide much needed support and financial relief and help all communities with their recovery efforts,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.
Waterfront entrepreneurs whose home governments previously advocated for them to receive money from the initiative, also known as REDI, to the state will now have to submit their own applications for funds.
When the state first sought recommendations for projects to fund, regional planning committees across the state pitched an overwhelming amount of business projects. Empire State Development wrote in a background statement that the size of projects prompted the state to separate $30 million from the $300 million pot for businesses under a new business resiliency program within REDI.
The regional planning committee representing St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties pitched 136 projects from marinas and waterfront businesses to the state for REDI funding in September. Those businesses and marinas will now have to submit their own applications for funds through the business resiliency program.
The governor launched REDI to help fund infrastructure projects in waterfront cities, towns and villages that bolster their defense against future flooding and generate economic development. Of the $300 million the state has allocated for the REDI initiative, $235 million was allocated for municipal government infrastructure projects, $20 million was earmarked for homeowner assistance, $30 million was allocated for business resiliency projects and $15 million was set aside for a regional dredging effort.
