WATERTOWN — City Council members have narrowed their choice to a finalist for city manager.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith confirmed that council members plan to make an offer in the next day or two to the successful applicant after interviewing two finalists on Sunday in executive session.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who was appointed to the position last January on an interim basis, and Clayton resident Bradford Minnick, who served as interim city manager two years ago, were seen at City Hall on Sunday.
Mayor Smith would not say whether they were interviewed or identify the person they plan to offer the position.
It’s not a done deal yet, the mayor said. He said that the finalist has not been told that he’ll be offered the position.
The finalist still must accept the offer and still work out the terms of the offer, Mayor Smith said. Council members also still have some work to do before an appointment is made, Mayor Smith said.
“We still have to go through the terms,” he said.
Assuming all of that can be worked out, it could be wrapped up in “as soon as a week,” the mayor said.
Mr. Mix is seen as the safe choice since he has led the city through a difficult financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. He also worked in the city’s Planning Department for 30 years, retiring as the planning and community development coordinator five years ago.
On Sunday, council members met the two candidates separately before meeting with former Ogdensburg City Manager John C. Krol, who the city retained to handle the job search.
Mr. Mix, who declined to comment, has been in the position on an interim basis since former City Manager Rick Finn abruptly resigned Jan. 24 amid allegations Mr. Finn created a hostile work environment.
The city received resumes from 29 applicants for the position that will pay an initial annual salary in the range of $110,000 to $130,000.
The search process was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Last November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn with the city, and subsequently with the state Division of Human Rights, claiming Mr. Finn created a hostile work environment.
The city released a report over the weekend that found most of the allegations didn’t arise to a hostile work environment but that Mr. Finn resigned after an independent consultant determined that he was guilty of falsification during an internal investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.