Arcade Street to be closed to thru traffic Wednesday

WATERTOWN — Arcade Street will be closed to thru traffic Wednesday between Arsenal and Court streets next to Lachenauer Plaza for work on the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative streetscape project.
Eastbound traffic will be unable to turn left on Arcade Street to get to Court Street and drivers will have to circumnavigate Public Square to get to Court Street.
Court Street will remain open, as will the segment of Arcade Street between Stone and Arsenal streets next to the CitiBus transfer station.
Barricades, signage and flaggers will be in place.
As the project progresses, short segments of roads and sidewalks will continue to be subject to temporary closures as warranted.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.