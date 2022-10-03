Arcade Street to be closed to thru traffic Wednesday

A tangle of caution signs sit in a trailer. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Arcade Street will be closed to thru traffic Wednesday between Arsenal and Court streets next to Lachenauer Plaza for work on the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative streetscape project.

Eastbound traffic will be unable to turn left on Arcade Street to get to Court Street and drivers will have to circumnavigate Public Square to get to Court Street.

