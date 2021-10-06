WATERTOWN — A water main break occurred Wednesday in Watertown, and will cause disruptions to water service from Binsse Street down to West Main Street.
According to people working on the scene, the break occurred early Wednesday morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Workers said it will be “a little bit” until water will be restored to the area.
Areas of Morrison Street down to West Main Street will be closed to allow for restoration of the water main and to ensure water is restored to the residents of West Main and Morrison streets as soon as possible.
