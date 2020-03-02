CARTHAGE — After months of investigations, an arrest has been made in the alleged embezzlement of more than $120,000 from Carthage Area Rescue Squad.
Matthew D. Christman, 29, of West Carthage, former chief and treasurer of the rescue squad, was charged by Carthage village police with grand larceny Monday evening.
Mr. Christman was arraigned in village court on a felony count of second-degree grand larceny and entered a plea of not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance and the case will be heard before the grand jury.
According to CARS chief Amanda Henry, the ambulance squad was contacted May 20 by its accountant expressing concerns about several financial transactions from its banking accounts that occurred over the previous several months.
The village police were immediately contacted.
Upon investigation, village police chief Reginald Huber received a list of misappropriated funds from the accounts at Carthage Savings and Loan and Northern Credit Union totaling $120,013 through 159 ATM withdrawals and associated withdrawal fees. Mr. Christman was caught on ATM videos 100 times according to a police report.
“We are happy to put this behind us and move forward with the good things we do to support the community,” Ms. Henry said. “We look forward to the truth coming out and hope we have the continued support of the community.”
After the alleged embezzlement, the rescue squad’s board of directors suspended the leadership of the squad, made new appointments and restructured the board.
Ms. Henry said the organization’s bylaws have been revamped and paid employees are no longer allowed to serve on the board. Oversights for financial record keeping have also been put in place.
The ambulance squad has four full-time employees and 20 part-time employees as well as eight current volunteers.
Carthage Area Rescue Squad is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 1961. The squad provides emergency and non-emergency pre-hospital care for the towns of Wilna and Champion to encompass the villages of Carthage and West Carthage.
