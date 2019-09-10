WATERTOWN — Drivers should be advised that traffic on Arsenal Street's temporary bridge will be down to one lane starting Tuesday.
According to the State Department of Transportation, the bridge's eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane of traffic during work hours.
It was also stated that traffic will be periodically stopped Tuesday to allow for new girders on the bridge to be set.
Eastbound traffic should expect periodic delays.
Work for setting the new girders is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
