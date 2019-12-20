WATERTOWN — The Arsenal Street bridge, closed since June, reopened to traffic Friday upon completion of a new bridge.
The state Department of Transportation rebuilt the heavily traveled four-lane span over the CSX railroad line for a cost of $8.3 million.
The bridge was replaced after the existing one was found to be deficient in several areas, including the surface and bridge deck, joints, bearings, paint, pedestals, sidewalks and piers.
Work on removing a temporary bridge will begin after the holidays. The new bridge, for which the federal government paid 80 percent, is expected to last 75 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.