WATERTOWN — Centered around the question: “What does recovery look like?,” the first-ever Art for Recovery Contest hosted by the Urban Mission opened to the community Saturday afternoon with a gallery and in-person voting at the mission, 247 Factory St.
Online voting for the 17 original pieces is available on the organization’s Facebook page Sunday and will end at noon Wednesday.
Each voter is entered to win a basket of art supplies, provided by Anchor Recovery Center and CREDO Community Center.
People who wish to view the art and vote in person can visit the Urban Mission on Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The contest winner will be announced on Friday and receive a $250 Visa gift card.
They’ll also have their work featured in promotional items for the Bridge Program, which assists with substance abuse support and recovery at the Urban Mission.
