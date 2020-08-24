WATERTOWN — The Watertown Urban Mission is calling all local artists to create and submit an original work of art illustrating what recovery looks like.
Tasked with creating an original piece of art showing the community what recovery looks like, artists must submit artwork with a registration form to the Urban Mission by Sept. 8. The winning entry will receive a $250 VISA gift card and the artwork will be featured on promotional items supporting the Bridge program.
Accepted mediums include paint, pastels, pencil or charcoal. Artwork must use the following prompt for inspiration: This is Recovery, and must be 18 years of age or older to enter.
Submissions must be accompanied by registration form and artwork may be dropped off at the Urban Mission, 247 Factory St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (315) 782-8440 or visit www.WatertownUrbanMission.com.
