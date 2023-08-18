WEST CARTHAGE — Out of concern for stretching already understaffed local services, village Mayor Scott M. Burto sent a letter, dated Aug. 14, to Jefferson County and state officials about the state immigration crisis.
In the letter, Mr. Burto cited criminal and public health issue occurring in other counties and municipalities where asylum seekers were sent.
Mr. Burto pointed out that recently it was reported that the county’s Department of Social Services was “extremely understaffed, cannot handle the current workload and cases for our own Jefferson County Residents. Adding the addition of any asylum-seekers would just add unnecessary work to our current staff.”
The letter spoke of the positive tuberculous case in Erie County after asylum seekers were relocated there.
“Our public health department and local hospitals do not have the additional resources or staff to provide this type of assistance in an emergency. It also puts our residents at risk with no benefit to our county,” the mayor wrote in the letter.
He also spoke of major sex crimes in Erie County causing the National Guard to be called in to provide protection.
“Our local police departments are already short staffed,” Mayor Burto wrote. “The city of Watertown has publicly stated it has 13 vacancies, the county sheriff does not have the additional staff to provide assistance and smaller communities with hotel facilities have part-time police forces.”
The mayor cautioned that school districts would be burdened with children who need English as a second language teachers.
“We already have a huge homeless issue with limited opportunities for placements as we have seen in recent years,” he added. “Any facility that will work with a long-term contract to accept asylum-seekers is more than likely a facility our DSS currently uses for emergency placements of our own residents. This will just put a further strain on our current system. Also, with winter coming and code blue requirements we know the number seeking help and placements will increase.”
Mr. Burto said his letter was sent not to debate policies but out of concern that “the county as a whole is not taking steps to be prepared for what could happen.”
“This would be a draw on everyone’s services,” he said. “The county is not prepared nor have they taken steps to be prepared.”
Within hours after sending the letters to legislators, Mayor Burto said he learned Siyakrish Lodging LLC owners Pleasant Night Inn, 30 North Broad St., which already houses DDS clients, had been contacted to negotiate a contract to house long-term guests at the hotel.
Following other incidents at the hotel creating the necessity of police, fire and emergency service involvement the village board enacted policies to prevent reoccurrences.
Among these policies was a local law prohibiting long-term stays at hotels in residential area being added to the village’s zoning laws.
On Aug. 15 the village sent a cease and desist order to the hotel owners stating they would be in violation of the local law which states hotels could only have short-term rentals of less than 30 days.
Mr. Burto said it was his understanding the contracts for housing of asylum seekers was for 90 days.
The order states that if the owners fail to comply to the demand, the village will pursue legal remedies.
