WATERTOWN — Many YMCA employees working from home drove to the multiple childcare facilities on Washington Street on Tuesday morning to thank the frontline employees taking care of the children whose parents’ jobs are deemed essential.
The Village People’s “YMCA” was playing through the radio of a car as folks in the parking lot at the YMCA Daycare waved signs and thanked the childcare workers for looking after children whose parents are working in the medical field or in a grocery store or restaurant.
“We have to celebrate people who are working on the front lines,” said Michelle Graham, who’s the Y senior director of health and wellness and working from home.
Ms. Graham gets out of her vehicle and waves a sign at the children and childcare workers standing in a line just outside the daycare’s front door. The only people allowed inside are the children and staff.
Cindy Moore was there, too, cheering the staff on. She’s an administration staffer as well.
“We’re working safely from our homes,” Ms. Moore said. “They are on the front lines.”
The drive-up thank yous were at the daycare center and Watertown High School, where the YMCA offers more childcare for school-aged kids whose parents are essential workers.
Every day, the staff and children are screened and temperatures are checked before they go inside, said Denise Young, CEO of the Watertown Y. There are limited children to a room, staff wear a mask and the hand-washing procedures are very strict, she said.
“We are following the CDC guidelines very closely for providing childcare,” Ms. Young said.
Anyone who doesn’t have childcare can dial 315-755-2005.
“A lot of families that are taking advantage of the emergency childcare have been thanking the staff,” she said, “and our other childcare workers who weren’t on site recognized that we really needed to say thank you to these folks who are going out there every day and providing childcare for the workers.”
