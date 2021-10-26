FELTS MILLS — At least three people including a child were transported to hospitals after a crash Tuesday on Route 3.
According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on scene, a white Saturn was traveling west on Route 3 when the driver stopped to take a left turn near Gleason’s Motel. As she waited to turn, a black Patriot rear-ended the vehicle. She and her child were transported to Samaritan Medical Center, though it appeared the mother was uninjured. It appeared the child had a leg injury.
Two people in the Patriot, a man and woman, were both transported to Carthage Area Hospital with complaints of whiplash.
The Rutland Fire Department and Felts Mills Fire Department assisted at the scene, as well as several Fort Drum personnel. Guilfoyle Ambulance Services and Black River Ambulance provided aid and transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.