WATERTOWN — A two-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street Tuesday afternoon resulted in at least one person being taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
An official on the scene said at least one of the vehicles was going to be towed.
A portion of Arsenal Street appeared to be reduced to one lane of traffic while officials worked to clear the area.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.