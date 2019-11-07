RUTLAND — One man was injured Thursday morning after the truck he was driving went off the road, struck a fence and came to rest in a ditch.
Shortly before 8 a.m., the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Van Allen Road when it went off the right side of the road, destroyed a white fence and landed in the ditch. The road was closed for roughly 30 minutes but has since been reopened.
The Rutland Fire Department responded to the scene of the reported rollover crash at 7:52 a.m., Logan Eddy, first assistant chief, said at the scene. He said it’s possible the truck rolled over or slid on its side for a moment, considering the damage to its windshield. There were multiple people inside the vehicle, he said, with one being transported to the hospital with an injury.
Debbi Owens lives at the home where the truck went into the ditch. She didn’t hear the crash, but she said an EMT was on his way to work when he noticed the truck in the ditch. She said she saw the EMT wrap one of the occupants’ hands, and then stayed with him until an ambulance responded. She said the injured occupant appeared conscious before being taken to the hospital.
Ms. Owens said she has lived there for nearly eight years, and vehicles have run off the road into her yard at least five times in that timeframe.
Also at the scene was the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police.
