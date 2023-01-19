WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported following a fire at 405 Stone St. Thursday afternoon.
The damage was confined to one room of the second-floor apartment where the fire started and did not spread to any other apartments, City Battalion Fire Chief Chris Hayman said.
The fire chief said there was moderate damage to the walls and ceiling.
At least one person is displaced.
According to Jefferson County property records, the building is owned by Moet Properties LTD. with an address of 641 5th Ave., New York City.
One cat was rescued from the building, and no other animals were in the apartments.
City police and Guilfoyle Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
