WATERTOWN — Three vehicles were involved in a crash Friday at the corner of Leray and West Main streets.
At around 1 p.m., the Watertown Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.
A section of West Main Street, from the intersection of Route 12 to the intersection of Leray Street, was closed due to the crash and remains closed as of 1:25 p.m. when reporters left the scene.
A Watertown police officer said there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash, however at least one person was transported to the hospital. The officer said the crash occurred after one of the drivers was experiencing a medical incident.
The three vehicles involved included a Dodge Ram 2500 that sustained damages to the front and a trailer attached to the vehicle came off. A silver Honda Pilot sustained damage along the passenger side, with three windows breaking, and a red Dodge Durango sustained damage to the front.
The officer believed there were six people involved in the crash, two in each vehicle.
