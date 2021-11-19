WATERTOWN — At least two people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a crash Friday on outer Arsenal Street.
At about 12:40 p.m., a truck was traveling on outer Arsenal Street, also known as Route 3, near Walmart when he crossed the intersection of Town Center Drive. When the driver crossed through, a black Honda crossed from Town Center and T-boned the truck, according to officials on scene.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
