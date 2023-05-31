Atkinson honored by Carthage VFW

CARTHAGE — Nominated by her peers, Lori Atkinson, a Copenhagen Central High School English instructor since 1997, has been has been honored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227.
During the post’s appreciation dinner in April, VFW Commander Michael Booth presented Ms. Atkinson with the Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
“This was such a huge honor because these men and women have given the ultimate sacrifice by serving in our country’s military branches,” said Ms. Atkinson. “I just try to teach our students to read, comprehend, think, research and write about literary, historical and civic experiences so they can become citizens we are all proud of. The best part was the surprise of seeing two former students from a previous district when I first started teaching, I worked at General Brown. I coached them in cheerleading and their children were award recipients. It was so nice to see them and celebrate their children’s accomplishments.”
According to her nomination, not only is Ms. Atkinson a teacher in the school district but has taken on several leadership roles through New York State United Teachers, including being on the Women’s Committee steering council and in the past a Future Forward Task Force member and has been active with the Copenhagen Teachers’ Association. Throughout her teaching career, she has also developed and created new curriculum at Copenhagen Central School, including drama, video and public speaking.
In the community, she is a board member for Mountain View Prevention, is a participant in the annual Copenhagen parade and emcees for the school’s pep rallies, Copenhagen Cup and Donkey Basketball.
The educator has received recognition most recently as a state Teacher of the Year finalist in 2023; Empire State Excellence in Teaching Program North Country winner in 2022.
Commander Booth said the post has tried to support this program in past but has not gotten nominations.
“The teacher should be nominated from someone at a school who believes the teacher is worthy or qualified based on the guidance from the VFW program,” he said. “We were fortunate enough to get a nomination from the Copenhagen school. We recognized her at the post level and did forward her submission to district but she didn’t place at the department level.”
