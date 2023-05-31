Atkinson honored by Carthage VFW

Lori Atkinson, left, receives the Citizenship Education Teacher Award from Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Commander Michael Booth, center, as James Sheets looks on. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — Nominated by her peers, Lori Atkinson, a Copenhagen Central High School English instructor since 1997, has been has been honored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227.

During the post’s appreciation dinner in April, VFW Commander Michael Booth presented Ms. Atkinson with the Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

