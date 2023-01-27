WATERTOWN — One person was treated and released after a dryer fire at Colonial Laundromat on State Street near North and South Pearl avenues Friday night.

Watertown Fire Chief Chris Hayman said when fire officials arrived on scene they found moderate smoke conditions coming out of one of the dryers.

