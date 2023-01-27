WATERTOWN — One person was treated and released after a dryer fire at Colonial Laundromat on State Street near North and South Pearl avenues Friday night.
Watertown Fire Chief Chris Hayman said when fire officials arrived on scene they found moderate smoke conditions coming out of one of the dryers.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the dryer, but smoke was visible in the laundromat and in the vacant apartment above the laundromat.
There was damage to the structure because firefighters needed to look inside the walls above and behind the dryers.
Colonial Laundromat was expected to reopen in a limited capacity sometime Friday night.
The cause is under investigation.
The attendant at the laundromat was treated and released by Guilfoyle, Chief Hayman said.
City of Watertown Fire Department responded to the scene along with Guilfoyle Ambulance, National Grid and the city’s codes department.
