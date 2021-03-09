WATERTOWN — Attorneys for the city and former Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner will meet Wednesday to see if they can come up with a settlement before two complaints she filed with the state’s Division of Human Rights move forward.
Ms. Gardner has filed two complaints with the state Division of Human Rights against the city. The human rights commission has found “probable cause” in both of them.
The attorneys will meet Wednesday during the “pre-settlement hearing conference” to see if they can agree to settle matters before a hearing is scheduled to see if the cases should proceed and be investigated.
“It’s to see if they can solve the matter, resolve the matter,” the spokesman said, stressing that he cannot discuss the case but outlined the procedure of when complaints are filed.
It’s the first step in the process after a complaint has been filed with the state Division of Human Rights, he said. City Attorney Robert J. Slye will represent the city during conference call, while Fairport attorney James D. Hartt will handle the matter for Ms. Gardner.
Ms. Gardner claims the city suspended her out of retaliation and filed the first complaint with the state Division of Human Rights on Dec. 19, 2019, that former City Manager Richard M. Finn caused a hostile work environment.
The second complaint, filed June 2, is in regard to her suspension from the job after the city levied 10 charges against her for insubordination and misconduct.
The agency’s regional director, Julia Day, signed off on the second probable cause determination Oct. 21.
A hearing date for two complaints has not been scheduled.
“The purpose of the pre-hearing is to see if there’s any chance for a settlement,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday.
In February, Ms. Gardner filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city to get her job back.
He fired Ms. Gardner in November after a hearing officer, local attorney Timothy A. Farley, investigated 10 charges of insubordination and misconduct regarding the way she handled her allegations against Mr. Finn. Of the 10 charges, Mr. Farley’s report concluded she should be terminated based on three of the counts and either reprimanded or demoted on eight of the remaining counts. He found no misconduct relative to one count.
Mr. Farley determined she talked about her accusations against Mr. Finn with council members when she should have dealt solely with Human Resources Director Matthew Roy. The city also accused her of leaking her complaint about the former city manager to the media.
The city hired an independent consultant to complete an internal report on her accusations against Mr. Finn, who resigned in January 2020 after it was learned he lied to the consultant. The city was forced to release the report after WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, filed and won a lawsuit to make the Finn report public.
That report concluded that those charges were mostly unfounded.
She was suspended May 27 of last year by Mr. Mix and remained suspended until her firing.
Ms. Gardner had no comment Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.