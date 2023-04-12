CARTHAGE — Each year parochial schools throughout the United States celebrate Catholic Schools Week with the theme of faith, excellence, service.
“Catholic Schools Week is a special time when we can celebrate Augustinian Academy,” said Mary Ann Margrey, school principal. “We have so much to offer from academics, to faith formation, to community service. Everyone looks forward to this week as it provides us with an opportunity to gather everyone together to share some of the best parts of who we are. The week is full of smiles and laughter as we enjoy a fun week.”
Augustinian Academy held its observance of Catholic Schools Week, the week prior to mid-winter break.
On Monday, the seventh and eighth graders challenged the faculty and staff to a friendly volleyball game. According to reports, it was a real nail biter. Although the faculty and staff gave the upperclassmen a run for their money, the students were victorious.
The first game went to the students. The teachers rallied to win the second game. The tie-breaker went point for point until the students had the win.
On Tuesday, the older student read to the “littlest saints” and shared a craft.
The faculty and staff shared a little bit of their talents with a little lip-sync fun Disney style on Wednesday. The performers wowed the students with Frozen’s “Let it Go,” and Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest.”
A Disney Scavenger Hunt was held Thursday.
Postpned due to a snow day, the third and fourth graders offered up a Disney-themed fun hour as a community service project for a struggling school in Ecuador after the school break.
