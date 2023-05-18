CARTHAGE — Teacher Experiences were auctioned off at the Augustinian Academy Mother/Son-Father/Daughter St. Patrick’s Day Dance.
Darlin Hutchinson, a first grader, won Principal for the Day and took on that role on April 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
CARTHAGE — Teacher Experiences were auctioned off at the Augustinian Academy Mother/Son-Father/Daughter St. Patrick’s Day Dance.
Darlin Hutchinson, a first grader, won Principal for the Day and took on that role on April 25.
“Miss Hutchinson came to school ready to be the principal,” said school principal Mary Ann Margrey. “Her duties included greeting students as they arrived, helping with Morning Prayer, observing students and teachers in their classrooms, eating lunch with a class, giving a tour to a prospective new family, handing out treats to first graders and calling buses at the end of the day.”
According to Mrs. Margrey, when asked about her day, Miss Hutchinson said her favorite part was watching the sixth graders in art because she could see what they do compared to what her class does. The hardest part of the day was holding the door at arrival time because, “I began at 8:30 and had to keep opening it until 9:15.” The thing that surprised her the most about being the principal was that she had to teach classes too. At the end of the Miss Hutchcison said she would recommend being principal to others.
Mrs. Margrey also facilitated another teacher experience — Breakfast with the Principal. Emberlin Hutchinson won that experience and invited two friends to join her and Mrs. Margrey for breakfast. They went to the Superior Grill where they had French toast, waffles and pancakes.
“They even had leftovers to bring back,” said Mrs. Margrey. “It was a fun way to start the day.”
Other teacher experiences included a Gym Fun Day with Mrs. Lazore won by Amora Thomas; Bowling with Mrs. Loving, Motes family; Mario Kart with Mrs. Clarkson, Johnny Gillman; Let’s Rock wit Mrs. Greenwood and Miss Greenwood, Jordan Folsom and Bowling with Ms. Schexnayder, Ms. Margrey and Mrs. Worthington, Adalyn Batsford.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.