CARTHAGE — Students at Augustinian Academy competed at the state Science Olympiad Tournament on April 14-15 at East Syracuse-Minoa High School. There were a total of 40 teams representing schools from around the state competing in 23 events.
“This is the first year this group of students were able to compete at this event,” said Academy coach Kimberly Schexnayder. “Many of the students were competing for the first time. The competition was fierce, many of these schools having been to states multiple times. We were very pleased with all of our students. They had a great time and learned a lot. Many of the students are already looking forward to next year’s competition.”
