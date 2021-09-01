WATERTOWN — Local authorities were investigating the possibility of a meth lab inside an apartment on State Street on Wednesday.
It turns out there was no meth lab, but two people were placed in handcuffs at the location.
Shortly after noon, city police, parole officers and members of the Jefferson County Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force worked together on what they thought could be a meth lab at 276 State St., Apartment 2.
Parole officers were conducting a check at the location and noticed what they thought could have been a meth lab. City police and task force members showed up and it was ultimately determined that there was not a lab at the location.
One of the people who was there was arrested. Kimberly A. Gumm, 40, whose address was listed as homeless, had an active warrant out for her arrest in the town of LeRay. It was not immediately clear why the other person in the apartment, a man, was in handcuffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.