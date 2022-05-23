WATERTOWN — The awards from Saturday’s Armed Forces Day Parade were announced on Monday.
For community groups, the Watertown Family YMCA SACC took first place, the Watertown Elks came in second place, and Tae Kwon Do Training Center was awarded third place.
In the floats, Operation Yellow Ribbon claimed first place, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes came in second place, and AmeriCu Credit Union finished in third place.
School bands also took part in the event, with Pulaski Central School receiving first place, Lowville Academy School finishing second, and Belleville-Henderson Central School taking third place.
The parade started at the Watertown High School parking lot before traveling north on Washington Street to the Dulles State Office Building and then disbanding at Clinton Street.
