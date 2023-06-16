WATERTOWN — Timothy J. Babcock says he believes he has the work and government experience to serve on the City Council now.
Mr. Babcock is the operations manager at HP Hood in LaFargeville and has served on the city’s Planning Commissionfor about four years.
It’s that background, he said, that sets him apart from the other nine candidates running in the June 27 primary.
“You need to be qualified to do the job,” he said, adding some of the candidates are running because they want to make a difference but don’t have the experience to serve on council.
As the assistant plant manager, Mr. Babcock said he has put together multimillion-dollar budgets and made tough decisions for the dairy processing company.
He also knows how city government works, making decisions on numerous projects in his role in the city’s planning process.
Council members need to look at the facts in making their decisions, not rely on their emotions, he said.
He’s done that while reviewing the Watertown YMCA’s $28.5 million community center project now under construction on Arsenal Street.
While he personally opposed the project, the Y did everything it was supposed to do during the approval process, so he voted to approve the site plans, he said.
Current council members haven’t always done that, mentioning the $3.9 million project to replace the pool at the North Elementary School as an example.
He criticized council for not postponing the project until the city finds out how much it’s going to pay for a projected $50 million project at the Water Treatment Plant to correct two disinfectant byproduct contaminants.
“The pool is a want,” he said. “Good, clean water is a need.”
He proposes a plan for the city to invest in a municipal high-speed internet system that would serve small businesses and high-tech companies.
It would also help local residents who work at the $100 million Micron Technology microchip plant being built in Syracuse. They could work a couple of days at home if the internet system was developed, he said.
Mr. Babcock also proposes investing $100,000 in an ice rink covering for the city’s municipal arena that could be used for events during the hockey season.
Employment: Operations manager at HP Hood, LaFargeville
Education: General Brown, 1994
Family: Wife Emily, four children
Political Experience: Pursued county Legislature seat then held by Scott Gray
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.