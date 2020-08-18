WATERTOWN — A “Back the Blue” parade and rally will take place in the city on Saturday.
The goal of the event, according to a release from organizer Jenny Watkins, is to show appreciation and support for law enforcement.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m., cars will line up at the Watertown Fairgrounds on Coffeen Street, and at 10:45 a.m., a car parade will make its way through the city to Thompson Park.
A rally at the park will begin at 11:30 a.m.
State police will conduct traffic control.
