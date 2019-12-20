Barge delivers supplies to Linda Island to fix shoreline damage Dec 20, 2019 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A small barge sits docked on the coast of Linda Island on Monday afternoon. The boat was carrying supplies to help repair shoreline damage from the recent storm. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Wdt Daily Photos Jefferson County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Arsenal Street bridge re-opens to traffic Barge delivers supplies to Linda Island to fix shoreline damage St. Lawrence County Court Judge Richards retires Dec. 19, 2019 St. Lawrence County Grand Jury Report Canton receives REDC funds for two recreation-based projects Potsdam man charged in vehicle rollover incident Oswego’s Civil War heroine inspires former child star Frontier League roundup: Beach’s double-double catapults LaFargeville boys hoops to win Most Popular Tractor-trailer rolls over on Route 11 LGBTQ Facebook posts by village mayor stir controversy Lake effect snow warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why Massena woman allegedly did $3k damage to truck using golf club, meat mallet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.