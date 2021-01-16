CAPE VINCENT — A barn along Burnt Rock Road is a complete loss after catching fire late Saturday.
Multiple crews responded to the blaze at 31100 Burnt Rock Road, and Jefferson County dispatch confirmed the call for a fire came in just before 10:30 p.m.
At about 11:30 p.m., multiple crews were still on the scene as a thick cloud of black smoke billowed off the structure.
The smoke was visible for at least a mile away.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
