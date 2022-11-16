WATERTOWN — There’s a new sheriff coming to town, and he says he’s excited to get to work for the people of Jefferson County.
Peter R. Barnett was confirmed as Jefferson County’s sheriff-elect in last week’s general election, although he’s known he was going to take the seat for a while, as he ran unopposed as a Republican.
In an interview Wednesday, Mr. Barnett said he’s feeling incredibly honored to win the seat, and ready to start working.
“I didn’t really know if this dream of mine would ever come true, but it has, it truly has, and now it’s time to get to work,” he said.
The sheriff-elect said his first steps will be to reconnect with the staff of the sheriff’s office he left nearly nine years ago.
“The first thing to do is reconnect and assess all our manpower needs,” he said. “Both in law enforcement and corrections as well as the civilian staff.”
He said he plans to bring a collaborative approach to the sheriff’s office, leaning on the experience and expertise of the staff there to coordinate the office.
He said he’s already started holding meetings and getting to know the staff at the sheriff’s office, but will have plenty of work waiting for him on Jan. 1, when he officially takes over the department.
He said getting staffing numbers up is his first priority, fulfilling the core needs of the organization before starting up any other programs.
To get staffing up, Mr. Barnett said he would like to see recruitment get more focus and funding within the office of the sheriff, but said the key to keeping the right number of officers lies in keeping deputies and corrections officers with the department.
“Recruitment is a big thing, but retention is what I want to focus on,” he said. “I want to invest significantly in these folks, and I want them to remain here.”
He said that will be the first priority, but he and the staff at the sheriff’s office will build a checklist of issues to address as well.
He said he thinks the DARE drug prevention and education program is something he hopes to get running once the office is fully staffed, but it’s a small part of a larger puzzle to address the issue of drug abuse in Jefferson County.
“With the latest survey that the Alliance for Better Communities put out, our youth in this community definitely need interaction and intervention,” he said.
The survey Mr. Barnett referenced was the recent Youth Prevention Needs Assessment, which showed that use of alcohol, marijuana and e-cigarettes with nicotine has increased among middle-schoolers locally faster than use has increased nationally, and a poor opinion of themselves or the world around them was higher than the national average as well.
Mr. Barnett said he thinks Jefferson County is better positioned than most to address youth substance abuse because of the prevalence of agencies and organizations dedicated to preventing substance abuse.
He said he’d like to see the sheriff’s office add to that by placing more school resource officers in local districts, once the department has more staff to work with.
“It boils down to manpower needs,” he said. “It’s a fine line to balance between protecting our citizens, which comes first and foremost, before we can add in those extra details.”
Mr. Barnett added that school resource officers and DARE officers need to be the best of the best, and willing to take what he said he sees as one of the highest honors an officer can be afforded.
As for drug use among the adults in the community, Mr. Barnett said he wants to see the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force get more support and manpower. The task force is a collaborative group of officers and detectives from the sheriff’s office, Watertown city police and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, that work with state, federal and local police to enforce drug laws and prevent trafficking and substance abuse.
He said fentanyl is a major concern, and its recent surge into other drugs nationwide has become great cause for concern.
He blamed the bail reform initiatives passed by the state legislature as a cause of the surge in drug use, and said the only way to prevent more deaths is to bring back consequences, which he said disappeared under the bail reform laws.
New York’s bail laws as they stand now do not prevent people from going to prison, but keep them out of jail when waiting for sentencing on non-violent offenses, like drug sale or possession. Mr. Barnett said he is sure career criminals, those trafficking illegal drugs into the county, are taking advantage of that pre-trial leniency.
He said traffickers and dealers need to do prison time for their crimes, but those who are addicted to the substances should receive care and treatment through local agencies.
“We need to look at the root cause, what is so bad in their lives that is causing them to seek relief in substances, whether that’s alcohol or heroin,” he said.
This year, Jefferson County was sued by the New York Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two incarcerated people for not providing them methadone treatment, which is used to wean addicted people off of opioids without causing withdrawal symptoms. In May, the federal court granted a temporary restraining order requiring the jail to provide such treatments to incarcerated people, and allowed the case to carry on as a class action on behalf of all incarcerated people at the jail who were denied the medication.
Mr. Barnett said he would not interfere with that order, as the issue has been taken out of the control of the sheriff.
He said he disagrees with the morality of providing such drugs because he feels it’s encouraging drug use by reducing the consequences of it, but said he prefers drug therapy over deaths.
“I sometimes feel that with methadone, suboxone, vititrol, narcan, we’re contributing to these person’s need for drugs, but I don’t want body bags either,” he said.
As for homelessness, Mr. Barnett said he’s keenly in touch with the community on the issue. He’s a member of the board for the local Salvation Army, and said he feels the sheriff’s office does have an important part to play in solving the issue of homelessness locally.
“It starts with getting them off the street, but that’s just when the real work begins,” he said.
There are programs in place that put sheriff’s deputies as the first point of contact to get homeless people with mental illnesses into care, and deputies were recently given a simple form they can fill out for people they come into contact with who appear to need mental health care.
“People don’t need to go to jail, let’s get to them before they commit a crime, and get them help,” he said. “That program has been established, and I’m hearing it’s going well.”
He said the problem is likely to remain prominent locally for a long time, but he is committed to working with the other groups and individuals who have been focused on the issue, and offering as good of a solution as can be found.
Mr. Barnett will officially take over the sheriff’s office on Jan. 1.
