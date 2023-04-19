WATERTOWN — Police have shut down High Street between State and Olive streets after a subject has barricaded themselves inside a residence in the area, according to a city police officer at the scene.
A large police presence remains in the area. It appears that multiple agencies are in the neighborhood and side streets are also blocked off.
It is not immediately clear what has caused the presence, but police said the barricaded subject possibly has a weapon. It is believed there is only one person inside the residence.
The Watertown City School district released information to parents stating that students who ride a bus to High Street, Emerson Street, Mechanic Street, Olive Street and Jefferson Street will be held at the high school and Case Middle School until direction from police regarding a situation unrelated to the schools.
City police are being assisted at the scene by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and county emergency dispatchers.
