A city police vehicle blocks High Street in Watertown Wednesday afternoon. There was a large police presence in the neighborhood and seveal side streets were also blocked off leading to High Street. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Police have shut down High Street between State and Olive streets after a subject has barricaded themselves inside a residence in the area, according to a city police officer at the scene.

A large police presence remains in the area. It appears that multiple agencies are in the neighborhood and side streets are also blocked off.

