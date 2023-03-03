WATERTOWN — There’s a new candidate in the running for a soon-to-be-vacant seat on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
Tina Bartlett-Bearup, a resident of Theresa, announced this week that she is running as a Republican for the county’s Fourth Legislative District, covering Antwerp, Philadelphia and Theresa, as well as parts of LeRay and Fort Drum.
In an interview Thursday, Ms. Bartlett-Bearup, 51, said she’s a native of Theresa and wants to take the step to serve the community where she’s spent so much of her life.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” she said. “I definitely feel this is something I can do, and it’s an interest of mine.”
Ms. Bartlett-Bearup is the city of Watertown purchasing manager, and said she believes her work managing financial records for the city has given her skills that are important for a local representative. She’s also the chair of the Indian River school board audit committee, which conducts annual oversight of the district’s finances.
She said she believes the county is moving in a positive direction now, and said she comes with no major concerns over the county’s position or recent decisions.
She does have issues she’d like to work on, however.
“In our rural district, infrastructure is a problem,” she said. “High speed internet access is definitely a part of that. There are a lot of members of these rural communities who don’t have an affordable service provider option.”
She also said she’d like to see attention on transportation in District 4. Jefferson County officials are in the process of drafting a county-wide bus network.
“I think the current board is doing a good job, I would just like to piggyback off the work they are doing and bring some of my financial experience to the board,” she said.
She described herself as a fiscal conservative, and said she will always vote with the best interests of her constituents in mind.
Ms. Bartlett-Bearup is running for the seat currently occupied by Legislator Allen T. Drake, a Democrat who has sat on the board since 2009. In January, Mr. Drake announced he would not seek reelection, and would retire from the county board at the end of his term this year. Mr. Drake is the only Democrat on the board, and so far no Democrats have expressed interest in running for the seat in his place.
