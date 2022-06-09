FORT DRUM — Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum, is telling leaders at the military installation to leave soldiers alone during their off hours.
In a Thursday Facebook post, Gen. Beagle announced a new policy regarding leadership relying on cellphones to communicate with soldiers.
“The U.S. Army Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division will not lead by text message to personal cellphones,” the post said. “It’s time to regain ownership of predictability in our division.”
Gen. Beagle instructed that there should be no work-related texts, chats,or messages before 5 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
“The overuse and reliance on cellphones causes unforeseen stress on soldiers and families,” he said. “The constant need to be tethered to one’s phone for work-related information serves to keep soldiers and leaders on edge.”
Soldiers and their families need uninterrupted personal time after the standard duty day, he said.
Instead, Gen. Beagle encouraged leaders to communicate in a face-to-face manner.
Although it’s not a ban on cellphone communication, Gen. Beagle emphasized that the 10th Mountain Division needs to break the cycle and reduce stress on soldiers.
In a Facebook post, one wife of a soldier agreed, saying that her husband has had to wait until the wee hours of the morning to know about his schedule for physical training that day.
“Good because my husband was getting real tired of having to wait until 1-2am to find out what time they needed to go in for pt or if they were even doing pt,” she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.