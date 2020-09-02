CARTHAGE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation removed a black bear from the side of the road in the town of Wilna on Wednesday morning after it was apparently struck by a car.
It appears the cub was struck by a vehicle sometime Tuesday evening or early on Wednesday along Route 3, said Peter J. Jackson, a DEC officer. The carcass had an abrasion on the shoulder, broken leg and road rash, indicating to Mr. Jackson that the bear was hit by a car.
He said he would take the bear to his office, where it would be composted or wildlife officers would use it for research.
He said it’s somewhat common for officers to respond to incidents involving bears in that part of Carthage.
