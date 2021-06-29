WATERTOWN — Amanda Weeks says the city picked the perfect day to open the pool at Thompson Park.
By the time the pool opened for the summer at noon Tuesday, temperatures had already reached the high 80s. She and her family were among the first in line to take a splash.
It was a good way to celebrate her son’s eighth birthday, she said.
“We didn’t do much yesterday for him on his birthday and he wanted to come up here,” she said, “and it’s hot.”
Within a few minutes of its opening, about 50 kids and their parents were frolicking in the water as temperatures got close to 90 degrees for the third consecutive day.
But the mini heat wave should be ending Wednesday, as the temperature shouldn’t get much higher than 80.
On Tuesday, though, Mandy Burt and her six children — ranging in age from 4 to 12 — had just left Zoo New York when they begged her to bring them over to the park pool for a dip.
Mrs. Burt didn’t even know the summer pool season was beginning Tuesday. It was the first time they enjoyed the city pool, which will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
“Mommy, look how deep I’m in,” 6-year-old Olivia called out while she held on to the side of the pool.
Much to the chagrin of some residents, the Thompson Park pool will be the only one the city is opening this season. The $3.1 million pool made its debut last August to mostly rave reviews.
The City Council decided to hold off on making about $45,000 in repairs for the Steve D. Alteri Municipal Swimming Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds until next summer. The William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool at North Elementary School needs $300,000 in repairs and probably will never reopen.
Even with two pools closed this summer, city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller said it was still “a challenge” to find lifeguards.
There’s a lifeguard shortage this summer, with municipalities having to decide not to open up all of their pools or beaches.
But he was able to find 17 lifeguards, with the hopes of them staying on as late as Labor Day, he said. They are paid $14.50 an hour. Every year, the parks department loses them when they go back to college or high school sports practices start up.
By 12:30 p.m., the pool was already nearly full, with most people wading in the shallow side that features a zero-grade entrance. Families like to gather there, while the pool’s four lap lanes go mostly unused, Mr. Weller said.
“It’s already been a hot summer, so I think we’ll be busy all summer long,” Mr. Weller said.
Daniel A. Lugo plans to bring his family to the pool whenever he has a day off from work, as he did last year.
He, his wife Keishla, three children and other family members were the first people in line Tuesday.
“I’m just enjoying the day with my family,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.