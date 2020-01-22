Beekeeping workshop offered

LOWVILLE — Emma Walters Senior Honey Bee Extension Associate from Cornell University will be the featured speaker at a workshop titled, “How to adapt your beekeeping in today’s challenging world of bees.”
The workshop, hosted by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, will discuss and answer questions about honey bees. The workshop is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Lewis County Educational Center, 7395 East Road.
The cost is $5. To register call 315-376-5270 or email Mellissa Spence mms427@cornell.edu by noon Friday, Feb. 14.
