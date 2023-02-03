BELLEVILLE — Voters in the Belleville Henderson Central School District approved a $4.4 million capital project Thursday by a more than two-to-one margin.
BELLEVILLE — Voters in the Belleville Henderson Central School District approved a $4.4 million capital project Thursday by a more than two-to-one margin.
The tally was 136 in favor and 58 opposed, with one vote voided. In all, 195 people voted.
“The Board of Education and District of Belleville Henderson recognizes the support from the community for the Capital Improvement Project,” Superintendent Jane Collins said in a statement. “We appreciate that our community values the goals of this project to create a safe environment for our students and staff and to extend the useful life of our existing facilities, while implementing systems to improve energy efficiency.”
The project will involve $1,879,300 in improvements to the district’s K-12 building that opened in 1991 and $2,556,200 in work at the district’s bus garage that became operational in 1997.
The majority (71.4%) of the money for the project, or $3,166,947, will come from state building aid, while an additional $350,136 will come from the district’s capital reserve fund. The remaining costs of about $918,000 will added to the district’s tax levy.
The total cost of the project approved by voters is $4,435,500.
