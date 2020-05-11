ADAMS — A Belleville man was injured Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle on an icy road, resulting in the vehicle crashing into a guard rail.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said Jeremy J. Rodriguez-Martinez, 23, of 8116 County Route 289, was traveling on State Route 178 in the town of Adams at 6:40 a.m. when he lost control of his 2015 Ford sedan on an icy curve. The vehicle struck a guard rail, went into a skid and struck a second guard rail, deputies said.
Mr. Rodriguez-Martinez was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of a head injury, which deputies described as non-life-threatening.
No tickets were issued.
