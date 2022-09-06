CARTHAGE — Over the years, the late Henry C. Yaddow became a fixture at the Carthage Farmers Market. Now, thanks to his granddaughter Juliann Stephenson of Pine City, his memory lives on at the market in the form of a commemorative bench.
The plaque on the bench states, “In loving memory of Henry C. Yaddow, June 4, 1934 — February 25, 2022. Never forget the good old days. His stories, smile and jokes will be missed.”
When Mrs. Stephenson presented the bench to the market, the then Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director and farmers market manager Rebecca Wallen said Mr. Yaddow was a regular at the market.
“Henry loved to visit and share stories about the ‘good old days,’” said the former manager. “To me, Henry was more than a customer, he was a friend. Now, we have a great place to sit and share our stories with others. Our stories are important, they remind us of where we come from, how far we have traveled, and all the amazing things we have been able to experience along the way.”
His granddaughter said she and her father, Martin Yaddow, decided to donate the bench because of the late Mr. Yaddow’s affection for the weekly market.
“He loved the market,” Mrs. Stephenson said. “He was there every week, an hour before it opened.”
At that time the market opened at 7 a.m. and went until 2 p.m.
“When we had his celebration of life, a lot of people who knew him through the farmers market shared good memories of him,” his granddaughter said. “It was the right thing to do to give back to the market.”
The late Mr. Yaddow was an outdoors man and craftsman. He created canes from branches he found in the woods and enjoyed cutting wood.
Due to his “love of wood” Mrs. Stephenson said they decided to purchase a bench and found the perfect one at Riverside Rustics in Lowville.
Her grandfather loved to sit and listen the music provided at the weekly market therefore the bench is position at the front of the pavilion near the performers for people to sit and listen.
