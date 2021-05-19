ADAMS — Berry Brothers Lumber Co. on Route 11 experienced a fire again Wednesday, making it the second at the lumber yard in roughly three weeks.
The Adams Fire Department was dispatched to the fire shortly after 10 a.m., and firefighters saw heavy smoke rising from the property as they approached. It appears a piece of equipment that’s used to make shavings, which is turned into bedding mostly for dairy farms, had caught fire, said Robert D. Simpson, a spokesperson for the Adams department.
There were nearly a half-dozen employees on scene at the time, putting the flames out themselves. Crews arrived as well and were able to contain the fires quickly.
Route 11 was shut down but was likely going to reopen soon, as crews were packing up to leave at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
