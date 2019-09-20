ALEXANDRIA BAY — A Rochester-area man has died from injuries he suffered when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on Route 12.
State police said Glenn F. Hawn, 63, Spencerport, was riding his bike southbound on the right shoulder of the road just after 6 p.m. when, for reasons unknown to police, he turned into the path of a southbound 2018 Subaru Forester operated by Susan M. Malyszka, who was unable to avoid striking Mr. Hawn.
Mr. Hawn was taken by LifeNet helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he was later pronounced dead.
Ms. Malyszka was not injured. Troopers said no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident and no charges will be filed against her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.