Propane truck disaster averted

ADAMS — A woman is dead after a vehicle and bicycle collided on Route 11 in the town of Adams on Friday afternoon.

Jean Mitchell, 28, of Adams Center, was riding a bicycle south on Route 11 about 2:45 p.m. when it collided with a motor vehicle traveling north, according to a news release from state police.

