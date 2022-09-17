ADAMS — A woman is dead after a vehicle and bicycle collided on Route 11 in the town of Adams on Friday afternoon.
Jean Mitchell, 28, of Adams Center, was riding a bicycle south on Route 11 about 2:45 p.m. when it collided with a motor vehicle traveling north, according to a news release from state police.
Bailey Monica, 24, of Watertown, was driving the vehicle, state troopers reported.
Ms. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, state police say. The investigation is continuing.
State police were assisted by the Adams Fire Department, Adams Center Fire Department and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
