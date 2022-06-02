WATERTOWN — A bicyclist was taken to Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Washington Street.
City fire and police were dispatched to Washington Street, across from the Watertown Family YMCA near where it intersects with Stone Street shortly after 10:15 a.m.
Medical personnel from Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and city firefighters provided aid to the bicyclist who was lying in the road. They took him by ambulance to Samaritan with what appeared to city police as non-life-threatening injuries.
City police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist was at fault.
