WATERTOWN — A bicyclist was transported to Samaritan Medical Center Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Washington Street.
City fire and police were dispatched to Washington Street, across from the Watertown Family YMCA near where it intersects with Stone Street, for the car-versus-bicycle crash shortly after 10:15 a.m.
Medical personnel from Guilfoyle Ambulance Services and city firefighters provided aid to the bicyclist who was laying in the road. They ended up picking him up on a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance before transporting him to Samaritan with what appeared to city police as non-life threatening injuries.
City police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the bicyclist was at fault.
