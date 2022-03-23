WATERTOWN — The city will know next month how much the much-anticipated downtown streetscape project will end up costing.
The major improvements include the bulk of Court Street, the 200 block of Coffeen Street, the 200 block of Franklin Street and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
The city’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program is providing $1.6 million to the project.
Bids have gone out and will be opened at 2 p.m. April 6.
The project’s cost has jumped to $3.7 million. Four years ago, the project’s cost was estimated to be $1.645 million. In February, City Council members learned that this estimate had risen to $3.2 million.
Now, construction costs are estimated at $3.283 million. The project’s design and construction inspection makes up the remainder.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s Planning and Community Development director, believes that Barton & Loguidice, the Watertown engineering firm that designed the project, has come up with good-news numbers for the project.
“I’m optimistic but a little nervous,” he said.
The increase in the project’s cost has been blamed on issues with the nation’s supply chain, increasing costs of materials, general construction costs and the scope of the project changing since it was first proposed four years ago.
City Council members have agreed to use $1.775 million from the city’s $22 million American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the increased costs.
The city will also use $75,000 in Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS funding for the project, and the city has received a $250,000 grant from National Grid.
Work is slated to begin later this spring and most of it should be completed this year.
Once completed, the streetscape improvements will change the character of that section of downtown for years to come.
The goal of the project is to increase pedestrian comfort and safety in the project footprint and create a more walkable downtown. As the project has proceeded, some changes were made to the design.
There was some criticism that the project would cause a loss of parking. Original plans called for changing angled parking to parallel parking along Court Street.
To keep those losses down, most spaces will remain angled but vehicles will use back-in angled parking. Some parallel parking remains. As a result, only eight spots will be lost.
